Newly opened on Saturday, June 4th, a sprawling show called "Around the Table: Stories of the Foods We Love" at the New York Botanical Garden takes an artful approach to showcasing not only the edible bounty provided by nature, but also the diverse traditions of culture and cuisine surrounding dinner tables in the Bronx and throughout New York City.

Gothamist previewed the exhibition a month ago with photographs by longtime contributor Sai Mokhtari, who provided images of the show in-the-making, emphasizing artistically executed tables fashioned by Bronx-based creators.

Those tables are among the highlights of "Around the Table." On view through September 11th, the show also includes a gallery display of works by Lina Puerta, a Colombian-American artist whose work is meant to examine varying facets of this country's food systems.