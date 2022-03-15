Usually when discussing the American women's suffrage movement, the names most likely associated are Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. However, there are many more — both named and unnamed — who played a part in getting women the right to vote in the United States. In the world premiere musical, SUFFS, the ensemble cast comes together to tell the stories of those who don’t often grace history books.

With the sound of both the time of the 1920s and the sound of today, Shaina Taub’s musical delves into the inner workings of the suffrage journey. Helmed by director Leigh Silverman, the robust and diverse cast of 24 is filled with newcomers and musical theater stalwarts alike. Together, they take on these historical characters, in all of their humanity, and showcase both their successes and failures in their work to take the country one step closer to securing voting rights for all — a work that to this day is truly never over.