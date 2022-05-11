One image shows a man at a telephone. His face is obscured by the cracked glass, but he’s wearing a Newport cigarettes shirt that reads: “Alive with Pleasure.”

There are also snapshots Shabazz took of his co-workers. And he did a stint working security at a men’s shelter on Ward’s Island, which led to one of the most quiet and lovely photos in the exhibit. A man is lying in bed by an open window on a summer day, with his head upright, half smiling, with a cigarette in his hand.

“I’m walking around and I have my camera concealed, and I saw this moment right here,” Shabazz said. “And something compelled me to capture it. I don’t know what his name is or anything about him, but I just know that the memory is captured of my experience working there for that short time.”

The image gives this man a moment of dignity — Shabazz telling him he’s beautiful and as worthy of being photographed as anyone else.

The exhibit also provides a peek into Shabazz’s working process. Glass display cases are full of his personal items. There’s a Contax G2 camera, one of his trusty war horses. There’s also a slim photo album, which he used to carry around with him as a way of introducing himself to his subjects.

If you look closely, his portfolio even appears in some of the photos. In one image of four prostitutes smiling and laughing, one woman is standing apart from the group, clutching Shabazz’s portfolio. The photographer's love of Malcolm X, also comes through in this image.

“Looking at Malcolm X’s book, how he’d teach prostitutes and get them off the street, I wanted to be like that,” Shabazz said. “I was able to get her to look at a better way. She’s looking at a better path. She’s separating herself from these girls. And she’s moving on.”

Like many photos in this show, this one has never been seen by the public.

While much of the exhibit evokes nostalgia for an era, and a city that’s no longer here, Shabazz’s work is still unfolding. The exhibition includes an image of a man with a stylish mask and visor, taken during the first summer of the pandemic.