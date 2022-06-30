Barbara Kruger has been raging against power structures and social constructs since at least the 1970s and, as this stunning exhibition of recent works in Chelsea hammers home, her iconic, type-heavy collages feel as vital and relevant as ever.

The most glaring, and depressing, example on this specific week is Kruger's iconic "Untitled (Your body is a battleground)," but unsubtle references to battles not yet won abound.

"Our exhibition has all the defining qualities of a great Kruger work," Bellatrix Hubert, a senior partner and global artistic director at David Zwirner, told Gothamist. "There's direct address, humor, subtle shifts in meaning, brilliant editing, strong pace and dynamic soundtrack – she confronts us with all the horrors of our society. So little has changed."