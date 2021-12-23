“We're not $8 coffees. We're not sunny days. We're not in Manhattan everyday, that’s for sure,” said Thalia Lloyd-Frontani, a 21-year-old from Bed-Stuy.

She's not an influencer, but is active on TikTok and said she's grown up seeing her neighborhood slowly gentrify. The videos give her a similar anxiety: Just like seeing a luxury high-rise change the shape of a familiar block, the videos are foreign to the reality she grew up in. That dissonance, Lloyd-Frontani said, is jarring.

“When you're doing that, you're encouraging that you are going to get this sweet lifestyle. This ‘oh wonderful feeling of just being in the city,’ when it is just like you're bombarding,” said Lloyd-Frontani.