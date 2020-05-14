The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way veterinarians operate. Vets are not offering elective procedures like spay and neuter, and pet owners are often asked to wait outside the clinic while their animals are examined. But for Dr. Wendy McCulloch, there is no clinic. She only makes house calls.

Dr. Wendy was already 45 when she graduated from vet school in 2004.

“I just had an epiphany one night that I was going to go back to vet school. I did say to somebody at the time, 'Am I crazy?' and they're like, well you’re gonna be 45 anyway—you may as well be a vet,” Dr. Wendy recalled.

Before that, she’d been organizing catering on big rock and roll tours. That’s how she ended up moving here from New Zealand. Her first gig was Tina Turner. Later, the Rolling Stones. They even helped her pay her way through vet school. “My first year was financed by the Bridges to Babylon tour,” Dr. Wendy said.

Listen to Amy Pearl talk to Dr. Wendy McCulloch on WNYC: