Iconic rapper KRS-One, a co-founder of the iconic Bronx hip-hop act Boogie Down Productions, accompanied Adams, who coaxed him to freestyle a rap for the crowd. According to a City Hall media statement , KRS-One “will collaborate with the city as well to help curate and perform at the block parties.”

“New York should be celebrating a genre that we created,” he said. “We raised it on the streets of New York, and it has gone out to cascade throughout the entire globe.”

During a media event at City Hall on Thursday, said the 5X5 Block Party Series , presented in partnership with ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS, will bring DJs, food vendors and artists to historic locations across the five boroughs.

“ If we could get one thing out of this, look at the unity of our city,” KRS-One said. “How we're shining right now on behalf of hip-hop. We should do this more often.”

The city is collaborating with Pixis Drones to organize a light show at each party, meant to create “iconic hip-hop imagery” in the sky. Adams also cited the city’s already announced collaboration with LISA Project NYC to create 50 murals across all five boroughs.

“This summer we're going to do more than reminisce on hip-hop, we're going to celebrate it and elevate it,” he said. “So I encourage New Yorkers to step into the world where hip-hop is on our blocks this summer.”

The first block party will be held at Fulton Street and Washington Avenue in Brooklyn on Aug. 5. The location is a block away from the house where rapper The Notorious B.I.G. grew up. The second, on Aug. 6, will be at Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Queens, near the Queensbridge Houses where Nas and Mobb Deep came up. A Bronx celebration on Aug. 12 will be held at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., known as the birthplace of hip-hop because it played host to house parties where DJ Kool Herc would spin records.

Dates, locations and lineups for events in Manhattan and on Staten Island will be announced at a later date.