For some people, the holiday season begins as soon as the Thanksgiving leftovers were gone and the clock struck midnight on Black Friday. You know the ones: folks who wait all year to crank up Mariah Carey, assemble their Christmas trees or menorahs and string up the flashy lights. Whether you're in the spirit already or need some help getting there, here are some events and destinations perfect for locals and visitors alike.

Support Black-owned businesses in a Brooklyn holiday pop-up market

If you’re eager to get all your shopping done this weekend then check out The Lay Out’s Buy/By BLK holiday market this weekend at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The Lay Out is a community organization that has focused on creating space for Black people since the George Floyd uprising. Enjoy chill vibes, games and DJ sets while you spend your money on more than 30 Black-owned brands. Dec. 3 and 4, noon – 5 p.m.; eventbrite.com

Don your ugly sweaters and sing "Hallelujah"

For decades, the West Village Chorale has come together each year to sing Handel's celebrated seasonal oratorio, "Messiah," inviting the public to sing along. Taking place this Sunday at Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square South), the event is open to anyone who wants to take part in belting out the "Hallelujah" chorus. And if that's not enough singing for you, on Dec. 17 you can join the Chorale again for its 48th annual Greenwich Village Caroling Walk. Participants are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweaters while they fa-la-la through the Village. Dec. 4 and 17 at 3 p.m.; westvillagechorale.org

Get up off your couch and watch classic holiday specials in public

Visitors to the Paley Museum, located just two blocks from the Rockefeller Center crowds at 25 West 52 Street, can enjoy the magic of the season by meeting favorite characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Hermey the Elf and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, snapping photos with Santa and participating in arts and crafts events. The museum's four floors will feature a curated collection of classic holiday films and TV specials celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings Day and Christmas. Through Jan. 8, times vary; paleycenter.org

Go ice skating at Brooklyn's waterfront creative hub

Brooklyn creative complex Industry City is lit up for the season with festive décor perfect for photo opps, plus live music, heated courtyards and family-friendly activities. What’s sure to be the most exciting part of Winter at IC is skating on an outdoor rink, complete with a bar serving up hot cocoa and snacks. The rink is open Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays into the new year. Through January, times vary; industrycity.com

Head for the harbor and cruise your way into Christmas

Starting next Wednesday and coasting through the end of the year, Circle Line transforms its Harbor Lights Cruise into a winter wonderland on the water. The boats will be decked out in twinkling lights, garlands, holiday ornaments and Christmas trees, while customers enjoy panoramic views of New York City from the comfort of heated indoor decks. December 7 at 7 p.m.; circleline.com