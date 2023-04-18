Little Island, the man-made park and performance venue on the Hudson River at Pier 55, announced plans today for a summer season of free events running June 2 through Sept. 3. The schedule includes concerts, dance performances, comedy events and more in the Glade, the more intimate of its performance spaces, and the Play Ground, the spacious plaza that greets all arrivals.

Since opening in May 2021, the cheerful oasis has welcomed more than 3 million visitors, and has hosted 572 free concerts and performance events. According to producer Julia Kraus, the programming thrust is straightforward. “Our goal is to present some of New York’s most exciting artists, representing a variety of disciplines, all for free,” she said. And since no tickets or reservations are required, Little Island is a choice destination for impromptu outings on balmy summer evenings.

Among the musical guests announced today are Grammy-winning artists Joshua Henry and J Hoard, Tony winner Tonya Pinkins, “Saturday Night Live” cast member James Austin Johnson, classical violinist Tessa Lark, singer-songwriter and theater artist Shaina Taub, jazz singer Darmon Meader and Sufi music ensemble Falsa.

Further attractions at Little Island include dance performances and parties, comedy events, DJ nights and a Drag Bingo night. The park will host free artmaking activities, called “Creative Breaks,” for visitors of all ages every Wednesday through Saturday, starting June 2. Programming designed expressly for teenagers will be presented every Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Amph, Little Island's largest performance space, will not be in use this season, according to a spokesperson, as programmers plan ahead for an ambitious offering in summer 2024.

A complete schedule of free summer events at Little Island is available here.