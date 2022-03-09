For decades, Lincoln Center has struggled to execute a plan to redesign the concert hall the New York Philharmonic calls home. While the institution as a whole has undergone a $1.2 billion redevelopment, the theater makeover has faced financial road bumps and repeated delays.

But on Wednesday, Lincoln Center announced the much-anticipated redevelopment will be completed by this fall — and it's actually ahead of schedule.

"We brought it forward two years, we built through the pandemic, we accelerated the project, and that took a lot of New York energy to get that job done," said Henry Timms, president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in a telephone interview earlier this week.

With a $550M budget in place, the redesigned David Geffen Hall is officially scheduled to reopen in October 2022. The theater has been redesigned to greatly improve the acoustics for a variety of musical performances. Spacious new public spaces are meant to encourage more interaction among visitors; and new performance spaces will host different kinds of events.

"We're feeling really hopeful that this will be something which will be really exciting to New York," Timms told Gothamist. "It will be really inspiring for New Yorkers, and it will be a sign of confidence in the future of our city."

Katherine Farley, the chair of the board of directors at Lincoln Center, added that she hopes Geffen Hall will become NYC's new "cultural hub, teeming with excitement 18 hours a day — a place where New Yorkers will drop by just to see what’s happening, knowing they will find welcoming public spaces offering dynamic free entertainment, food, fun, art and culture in addition to the superb performances of the New York Philharmonic."

At a press conference unveiling the new hall early Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Eric Adams praised Lincoln Center for completing the project under budget and on time, and commended Governor Kathy Hochul, also present, for her leadership during the pandemic. Hochul, Adams said, understands we must build "not only buildings but bridges, so we can come together as one and be a philharmonic in life. Beautiful music, playing on one symphony and one note. Far too often people have been out of tune. It's time to tune our industries — not only in education, [but also] economy, mental health — and the arts is the way to do so."

Originally opened in 1962, Philharmonic Hall was renamed Avery Fisher Hall after renovations in 1976, and hasn't undergone another major redesign until now. After decades of stalled efforts, this current iteration was sparked in 2015, when music and movie mogul David Geffen donated $100 million toward the renovations and secured the naming rights.

Construction was first planned to start in 2019, but then was delayed until 2022. The pandemic offered an opportunity to begin work early after Lincoln Center shut down in March of 2020. And the institution's experiences during that period helped to shape what Lincoln Center leaders wanted to achieve with the new space.

Timms said Lincoln Center had 10 outdoor performing arts stages set up for about six months last year, which attracted more than 300,000 visitors and greatly expanded their audience. Of those visitors, half were people of color, half were under 45, and a quarter had never been to Lincoln Center before.

"It was a completely new audience for us in many ways," Timms said. "And what we really want to do at Lincoln Center is make every New Yorker feel like this is their home. We have a long way to go in that in that task, but that's our goal, [and] the new David Geffen Hall was very much designed with that in mind."