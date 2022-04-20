In summers past, audiences have looked to Lincoln Center for summer programming tailored to suit a wide variety of tastes and constituencies. Habitues of the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera turned to the Mostly Mozart Festival for a seasonal classical-music fix. Midsummer Night’s Swing catered to dance fans of all persuasions with salsa, tango, disco and more. Lincoln Center Out of Doors — touted as the country’s longest-running free outdoor festival — underscored the city’s diversity with its abundant, varied offerings.

All of those programming threads are preserved in the 2022 summer season Lincoln Center announced today — the first under the leadership of chief artistic officer Shanta Thake, who was appointed in August. But rather than leaning into its time-tested series banners, this year the institution is putting forward a united front under a single brand, “Summer for the City,” running May 14th through August 14th. And where last year’s handful of summer offerings felt cautious and tentative, the season to come offers an abundance: hundreds of events, most of them free of charge, and others pay-what-you-will.

The ideal, Thake told Gothamist in an interview, is to show that in planning a full-scale comeback this summer, Lincoln Center listened and responded to the concerns of artists and audiences emerging from a devastating two-year crisis and the widespread isolation it caused.