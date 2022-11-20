Lightscape, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s luminous, night-time, art experience opened for its second run on Wednesday, Nov. 16. According to the Garden, the show sold out last year.
One of the new works featured in this year’s show is that of New York City-born artist Adjua Gargi Nzinga. Her piece, "What If," asks a question that reinforces the Garden’s inspiration for this year’s show: incorporating, and appreciating the plants and wildlife in the Garden.
Also making its debut is New-York-City-based artist Masha Tsimring’s "Light Like Water;" a contemporary take on a holiday tree.
Making a celebrated return is "Winter Cathedral" by Mandylights: an arched tunnel made up of tens of thousands of LED lights.
Lightscape’s illuminated path also features a curated soundtrack, and seasonal treats, including: hot cocoa, mulled wine, empanadas and cookies.
The show runs through Jan. 8, 2023, with timed visits beginning daily at 4 p.m. Nonmember regular admission adult tickets are $40, and $20 for children, ages 3 through 12. Members' admission tickets are $36 for adults, and $18 for children ages. Children 2 and under enter for free.