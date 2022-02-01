Join the CUNY School of Professional Studies for an online Q&A Session on February 15 at 12:00 PM (Eastern)

Join students like Loredana Cahill and get an MA in Psychology online. Loredana, a CUNY SPS student, was born and raised in Maramures, a region in the northwest of Romania. Loredana came to the United States at age 26 and worked as a nanny and restaurant hostess, cleaned houses and medical offices, and later became a physical therapy (PT) aide. Loredana realized that, while she loved working in the PT field, it was time for a career change.

“I hope that all the experiences and skills I accumulated throughout life until now, as a student, a therapist, a mom, and a wife, prepare me to be a valuable addition to any workplace. My capstone project tackles how stay-at-moms experience returning to work after being away for an extended period of time.”

More about the MA in Psychology at CUNY SPS

The MA in Psychology online degree program prepares students for employment opportunities and advanced studies that require a deeper understanding of behavior motivations, along with strong research, communication, and teamwork skills. Students in this program have the opportunity to specialize in one of two areas: Industrial/Organizational Psychology or Developmental Psychology.

Learn more about the MA in Psychology at CUNY SPS at an Online Q&A Session with Dr. Carla Marquez-Lewis, Academic Director of Psychology.

