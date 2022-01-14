- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- American emergency rooms are being "absolutely crushed" by omicron patients, with COVID hospitalizations up 33% this week compared to last week.
- Polish scientists believe they've identified a gene that makes carriers twice as likely to get a severe case of COVID.
- "My nose was running so I got napkins, and I handed them out," said one New Yorker, one of many bored and lonely people waiting on long lines for COVID tests who have started yukking it up with other strangers in line.
- Right wing political candidates are saying harmfully false things on Twitter to try to get banned, Marjorie Taylor Greene-style, because it makes for a useful fundraising pitch.
- People who work from home and have omicron aren't taking sick days out of a combination of guilt and a sense that, if their brain is still functioning, it'd be boring to sit around and not work. Everyone really needs to develop more hobbies and interests!
- If you've been waiting for an opportunity to purchase a medieval-looking castle in suburban Detroit, the time is now.
- A British surgeon who singed his initials, artist-style, into a patient's transplanted liver as a way to "relieve tension" after a long day at work has had his medical license revoked.
- Should Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the stars of Only Murders In The Building, host the Oscars? Or is Pete Davidson the only celebrity now?
- And finally, here's what happens when you put a horse and a kangaroo in a pen together:
Only in Australia does this happen 😂— 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) January 14, 2022
A horse chasing a Kangaroo at @Leesracing’s Ellalong Farm in NSW… pic.twitter.com/AVJBLe2bja
*Due to an editing error, this post did not publish at its normal time Friday morning.