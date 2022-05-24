There were only a few working Christmas tree lights hung around the walls of the 55 Bar on Monday. But on the West Village club’s final night in operation, the room glowed.

More than a hundred musicians and bar regulars from across the city packed themselves inside the subterranean venue to say goodbye to the grimy jazz club that both emerging artists and Grammy-award winners have called their musical home – and where David Bowie once sat in the audience, scouting the band he would use on his final album, “Blackstar.”

“It is surreal. It still hasn’t sunk in – the fact that we are going to lose one of the most iconic music venues in the world,” said drummer and composer Antonio Sánchez. A four-time Grammy winner and Golden Globe nominee for composing the film score of “Birdman,” Sánchez came to pay his respects to the venue that gave him his first chance as a bandleader.