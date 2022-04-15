The story of how roller skating came to the world-famous Rink at Rockefeller Center begins back in 1979, on the corner of La Cienega and Santa Monica Boulevards in Hollywood.

That was where Ian "Flipper" Ross and his wife Bunty opened their legendary nightclub, Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace — a kind of Studio 54 on wheels which would have an impact far beyond its wild three-year run.

"It was a mecca for all cultures to come under one roof which at that time was extremely rare," said Flipper's daughter Liberty Ross, who has resurrected her father's original vision for this Rock Center run — the first time in more than 70 years there's been roller skating here.

"It was a safe home for everyone to be seen and celebrated," she added. "It was incredibly, naturally diverse, and everybody was there and played there: Elton John, Jane Fonda, Nile Rogers, Cher, Prince, the Go-Go's... it was a real blend of culture, of music, of fashion, so to bring it back now, and for the first time in New York City, feels so incredibly exciting and vital."