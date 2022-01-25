It's only January and the pandemic is most definitely not over (despite what some would have you believe), but music festival season is nevertheless right around the corner. And today, Governors Ball has announced that it will return to Citi Field once again this summer, after moving over from their longtime Randall's Island location last year. The festival will take place from June 10th to June 12th, with Kid Cudi, Halsey & J. Cole headlining.

You can check out the full 60+ artist lineup in the poster below, which may send you into a flurry of existential questions such as: Didn't Migos used to headline festivals? Would it be more accurate to call the band Almost Monday... Sunday? And wait a minute, Shaq is a DJ now?!?