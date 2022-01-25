It's only January and the pandemic is most definitely not over (despite what some would have you believe), but music festival season is nevertheless right around the corner. And today, Governors Ball has announced that it will return to Citi Field once again this summer, after moving over from their longtime Randall's Island location last year. The festival will take place from June 10th to June 12th, with Kid Cudi, Halsey & J. Cole headlining.
You can check out the full 60+ artist lineup in the poster below, which may send you into a flurry of existential questions such as: Didn't Migos used to headline festivals? Would it be more accurate to call the band Almost Monday... Sunday? And wait a minute, Shaq is a DJ now?!?
While the top of the lineup is relatively thin this year, at least compared to the superstar-saturated lineups of previous years, there's plenty to enjoy further down the bill. JPEGMAFIA, Beabadoobee and Skepta are highlights from the first day of the fest, while rapper Denzel Curry and Dehd, a great band who sound like a post-punk blend of The Cure and Roy Orbison, are highlights of day two (and let's be honest, I'd kill to see Shaq perform live). But if you were only thinking of going to one day, day three has the best lineup, including towering indie rock artists Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy and Clairo; neo-soul singer Jazmine Sullivan; and experimental rapper Playboi Carti.
Did I mention there is a possibility you could crowd surf with Shaq? Why would you want to pass that up?
If you're interested in attending Shaqernors Ball, three-day and one-day GA and VIP tickets will go onsale starting on Thursday at noon here (there is a special presale for Citi Cardmembers starting today at 10 a.m. here).
In addition, Governors Ball promoters Founders Entertainment will be making a $25,000 donation to the NYC Mayor’s Fund’s relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire.
After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, Governors Ball returned in 2021 at Citi Field in September, later in the year than ever before (also because of the pandemic). Billie Eilish, Post Malone and J Balvin were the headliners on a lineup that included the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, MIKE, Bartees Strange, Young Thug, Jamie XX and Carly Rae Jepsen.
You can check out photos from last year's event here. You can check out a one hour video of Shaq DJing at Lollapalooza—mashing up Nirvana with EDM, as one does—below.