JOuvert through the years

J'Ouvert attendees, wearing Grenadian paraphernalia, take in the scene at the celebration in 2019.

Reece T. Williams/Gothamist

Despers, one of the best-known steel bands in Brooklyn's West Indian community, practices in its cramped industrial space in Crown Heights in 2018.

Scott Heins / Gothamist

Donna Dove checks her finished patterns of Pagwah Mas J'Ouvert costumes in the hallway of her Harlem apartment in 2017.

Scott Heins/Gothamist

A poster showing the 2017 mas looks available to Pagwah players in 2017.

Scott Heins

Stacks of Jab Jab gear including before the celebration in 2017.

Scott Heins/Gothamist

A group of Jab Jab players at J'Ouvert in 2019.

Reece T. Williams

A young Jab Jab player at J'Ouvert in 2019.

Reece T. Williams

A drummer at the 2018 J’Ouvert celebration.

Scott Heins / Gothamist

A reveler waves a Grenadian flag at the 2018 J’Ouvert celebration.

Scott Heins / Gothamist

Revelers at J'Ouvert in 2018.

Scott Heins/Gothamist

A reveler extends above the crowd at J'Ouvert 2018.

Scott Heins / Gothamist