How did you find those people? And were there any stories that particularly stand out to you, reflecting on it now?

Helena Gustavsson: When we started out, we were more looking in our networks, [asking] if there was anyone working in specific industries that had different experiences. I think the mix we got is good. I think Maillard [Howard], who is an entrepreneur who runs a gym in downtown Brooklyn, I think his story is quite good, because he talks so much about how the community came together and made things work on the sidewalk, when they could go out and do stuff on them. And he brings up the BLM protests that happened in the city [in the summer], and also how he was biking through the city and felt so free when he was alone.

Excerpt from Maillard Howard: During the lockdown, I would bike ride at night. Midnight, one or two in the morning. The streets were so vacant, it was like a ghost town. I would just ride, with the wind and the solitude. I would go where my spirit told me to go. I was euphoric, that's the best work I can think of. I felt like the world was mine.

I experienced the hard reset here in New York. I call it the hard reset, what I saw in the lockdown when spring came and it started to warm up. The way people were interacting with each other when they didn't have to rush to or from work. People were just existing outside, it was beautiful. I think the hard reset was needed. It was amazing until we started realizing, "Oh, shit, how do we pay our rent?"

Charlie Bennet: We very quickly came to the conclusion, when we started discussing the ideas of this book, that because my photos lack people, we wanted to tell the story of where these people were. As of right now, we've seen a few other photographic books that have come out. They're very similar: beautifully photographed in black and white, but it's just empty streets and subways. And for us, it was very important to tell this story of why these streets are empty. Where are all these people?

We started talking about what kind of people do we think would be great to tell this story. We wanted to make sure that we had a representation of what New York City looks like. We have 12 interviews; obviously that is not even cutting close to what we would have liked to share, but it seemed important to find someone who had experienced a very personal loss. A doctor that experienced one of those horrible situations that we saw in the early days of the shutdown. And for me personally, the story of Colleen Smith, the ER doctor at Elmhurst — I've read that story quite a few times, and I cry every time I read it. I was at her hospital, shooting at the COVID department, which was a surreal and scary and overwhelming feeling.

Excerpt from Colleen Smith: Because COVID is so contagious, a patient's family isn't allowed to be with them in the hospital. The nurses and doctors are the ones to hold hands and comfort patients. Before we intubated a patient, we would help them call their family. We made as many calls as they needed, knowing that their chance of death was around 80 percent, and they may never speak to their loved ones again. We would loosen the mask during the calls and hold it to their face until they wanted to talk. Then we would lift it off for a few seconds allowing the patient to say a few words, then press the mask tightly back on their face for them to get some oxygen while their family spoke.

I was there for only maybe five minutes — she wanted to make sure that I didn't get infected — but it was almost like visiting a haunted house. I could feel it in the walls: there was so much pain and sadness sitting there. So I'm really happy with how this book came out, because we were sharing more than just an empty Fifth Avenue or FDR

Seeing the photos and reading some of the stories and some of the summaries of what was happening at the time — which obviously was not that long ago, and yet feels like this weird distant past that, hopefully, will stay that way — conjured up visceral emotions for me. It was difficult putting myself back into that time period. I was wondering if that's the kind of reaction you thought people might have, and if you two had those kind of emotions while putting it together?

Helena Gustavsson: For me, not so much. I think I was more in work mode. But I've heard other people say that they were touched, or got a really good idea of what happened. Since we're both from Sweden originally, we have a lot of people in Sweden who read it, too.

For me, I hoped there would be a mix of the sorrow, struggle, grief and unfairness of that time, but also mixed with the resilience — that's a word that comes up from a lot of people we interviewed. How people really came together and tried to make the best out of this period, both in continuing to live but also in solidarity with each other — more than I've seen in other places — where there wasn't so much whining about having to stay in or wear masks, people just did that. So for me, it was almost more like: wow, this is really cool to hear the strength of people during this.

Charlie Bennet: The way the process worked was we would do research to find people to incorporate into the book, then Helena would do the interview. So I would have some context in terms of what that person experienced before I was doing their portrait, and then I would shoot a second image that was supposed to connect to their story in some way.

And I think there were a couple of times when Helena did the interview and was pretty, I would say, unemotional about the story. And then I would read the story, because I needed to get some background on that person, and I'd be like: whoa, this is a heavy story we're doing on this person. So for me, I had a very different emotional take on these people as I met them to photograph them.

There's a photo montage almost midway through the book of people in masks, and it reminded me that there was a time early on when we were being told not to mask, which is so weird to look back on now. Are there other surreal moments from the early days that pop out at you?

Charlie Bennet: Looking back at this right now, with all that we know today about COVID and the situation, as I mentioned earlier, this over-cautiousness seems almost hilarious today. We didn't know then, but we do now.

Helena Gustavsson: Like the gloves in the supermarket. It is a bit surreal how both experts and non-experts, how different people interpret the same information when you have it in front of you.

Charlie Bennet: Yeah, I mean, I brought my own cleaning spray and sprayed down the Citi Bike before I went out riding around the city. That feels nuts today. But the uncertainty put us in situations where we didn't really know how to deal with it. I think these past two years overall have been very surreal in different ways, an emotional roller coaster. There's so many things that changed on so many different levels. My wife has not gone to work in an office for more than two years now, and this is the new life. I have my photography studio in the same building as we live. We never leave the building. Stuff like that is...I guess that's how it is. There's so many things that came out of this that we adapted to, I guess, because we didn't have a choice.