The same team from the first season is back. You, Michael Koman, and Alice Gregory were credited with writing most of the first season, but now there are two new people in the writer's room, and it's...Susan Orlean and Connor O'Malley. And I did a double take when I saw the press release come out a couple months ago about that. How did you end up working with them? And how did they contribute to the season? Yeah, I actively pursued them. They're just two of my favorite artists, and Connor's just doing such amazing things with comedy. And Susan, I've just been a fan of for so long. I asked Connor and he was cool with it. And then I kept asking HBO if we can get someone like Susan Orlean, and they were like, "We could just ask Susan." And then I was like, "Oh, okay." Because I thought that she would've been past that point in her career. I hadn't really been keeping tabs on her or anything. Then we just met up, and we all just went into the writer's room together. And the reaction that you had is very much the reaction that I was hoping for when the credits role, because it seems like such a schizophrenic mix of all of these different things.

But I feel like they each represent a very serious part of the show. Like this kind of absurdist comedy, but also very poetic kind of nonfiction. And Alice and Susan are both journalists, and I really love just spitballing with them about subject matter. Alice Gregory, one thing she brought to the table was the wildlife refugee thing, the confiscated wildlife place [Editor's Note: this happens in the episode "How To Throw Out Your Batteries."] That was something that she knew about, I had never heard of it. When we got to that point in the script, when we're working through what batteries are, then it's like, okay, we have to go to this place. Why don't they throw this stuff out?

And Susan was funny. It was funny in the wine episode where she had a more formal knowledge sometimes, but then we would always just go back and forth between the absurd take on it. So much of their contributions are just the conversations we have about each subject and what they mean to us. And during the batteries episode, the conversation was just all about these objects that we all have, and why we have them. I remember Susan was talking about wedding rings and stuff like that. And I just happened to find someone who was holding onto their wedding rings.

Had you put an ad on Craigslist looking for someone to talk about their rings? No. The person in the batteries episode who I got the batteries from Craigslist from, who had her wedding ring still, that was just, I'm on Craigslist once every hour just looking at whatever. And I contacted her and I went to go meet up with her and it turned out that it was an acquaintance. I actually knew her. I mean, I didn't say that on the show, but she was a friend. And I had never been to her apartment before. I was like, okay. And then basically, I interviewed her and I didn't even realize that she still had her wedding rings. And it was just such a weird moment, because it was something that we had roughly conceived of. I haven't got any better at telling this story...It's such a weird thing to roughly conceive of something in a room and then to have it just kind of come to you in the real world, just through trial and error.

Last night, I decided before I went to sleep that I was going to watch episode five ["How To Remember Your Dreams"], because I thought, oh, an episode about dreams, that would be the perfect thing to ease me into bed. And instead I found myself meditating on all things Avatar, and more pointedly, just the way pop culture can help us find community. Yeah, so I think that, especially with the Avatar people, that's just so much of the fun of the show, is finding just how people form communities in the smallest, most intimate kind of niche ways. And when I met that guy at the comic shop and he told me that there's this group of people that meet up that celebrate Avatar, it's like, I love being able to have access to these really intimate spaces where people bond over this thing that you've never thought about for more than 10 seconds in your whole life, but it's their entire life. And I love how these environments make you rethink your own kind of relationship with the subject, or your own prejudices. And I really want it to just be the beginning of a conversation, even if it is something as weird as Avatar.

Thinking about that room and the way those people revealed these intimate things about themselves, this happens a lot on the show. I'm thinking about people like the casket guy with his hunting room, or even the woman in the season premiere who started telling you about her former tenant with the hairbrush and the toilet. I always assume that I would be more guarded if someone pointed a camera at me. But I feel like one of the things that's so fascinating about the show is how much people reveal of themselves. Do you usually find that people naturally start letting these stories out, these intimate things about themselves, despite them knowing the camera is there? Or do you have to coax it out of them? There's this weird kind of thing that happens once the camera's out. And it's a person-by-person thing how the camera will affect their behavior and the people around them. But I can tell, just within a few seconds, whether or not I'll be able to go on a ride with someone. Sometimes people are very kind of uptight and they're not really sure how to behave, but after time they open up sometimes. I have a hard time on camera sometimes, too. And I don't always feel super comfortable, but I find that I try to gravitate towards people that are more comfortable than I am on camera.

And some people are just naturally who they are, like the lady who was showing me the apartment with that nightmare tenant. I could tell immediately that she just had a very confident deadpan, and the way she delivered that whole story was just perfect. I try to avoid the people that seem like they're performing in any way. I feel like I can also detect that pretty quickly, whether or not they're trying to put on a show. And the people that make it into each episode are usually just naturally earnest people. I mean, sometimes they are exhibitionists, like the energy drink guy. [Editor's Note: Bang CEO Jack Owoc appears in "How To Appreciate Wine."] And his performance is very much part of what makes him authentic at the same time.

So I like eccentrics of all stripes for those reasons, but I feel like once people have the opportunity to tell some story that they're not able to tell anywhere else, they get really excited about it. And, sure, context changes a bit in each episode, but I still feel like I'm giving them a platform for whatever it is they're saying. And I try to just be respectful of that.