But here in New York, a 10-year-old Syrian girl is getting a different reception.

Her name is Little Amal — and she’s a 12-foot puppet who’s supposed to represent a refugee looking for her mother. Her name, Amal, means "hope" in Arabic.

A group of English theater and film directors and producers came up with the idea for Amal as a way to put a human face on the global refugee crisis. The puppet traversed Europe last year, journeying some 5,000 miles from the Syrian-Turkish border to Manchester, England. Her trip to New York, which started with her arrival at JFK Airport on Sept. 14, will continue through Oct. 2.

“To me, Little Amal coming to New York is Little Amal coming to the biggest stage on earth,” said Yazmany Arboleda, the New York City Artist in Residence and creative producer of "Little Amal Walks New York." “She is transforming all of our streets, our plaza, our parks, into theater.”