Sofreh is one of the hottest restaurants in Brooklyn, and it only took Nasim Alikhani 30 years to open it. “I am bringing my entire life into this,” she said on a recent Tuesday, sipping water out of a to-go container in the shade of Sofreh’s back patio. Since Sofreh debuted in 2018, it’s been called “NYC’s most exciting Persian restaurant.” Alikhani was a guest chef for the White House in March, she was invited to be one of 10 chefs at the Met Gala in 2021, and she has a cookbook out later this month. And on Monday night she’s up for a James Beard Foundation Award as best chef in New York — one of the industry’s top honors.

Scott Heins for Gothamist

Sofreh is so buzzy that even its bathroom, papered in vintage Iranian film posters, has received breathless media coverage, once featured in an article about “thrilling” bathrooms. Alikhani will be accompanied by her daughter, who manages her Instagram and marketing, and her husband, who co-owns the restaurant, at the awards ceremony in Chicago. She is one of five people nominated for best chef in New York, alongside talents like Amanda Cohen of Dirt Candy and Mary Attea of the Musket Room. “The blessing keeps coming,” said Alikhani. “It's one thing to be a good cook and have your restaurant filled, but it's also another thing that the highest standard of the industry comes and notices you.” In a city where you can find just about every kind of cuisine, what makes Sofreh the hot new thing is actually generations old. And for its head chef, it’s the culmination of a journey that began with fleeing her native Iran after the revolution, to rebuilding a life and starting a family in the U.S., to climbing to the top of an industry that is nowhere more competitive than in New York City. Alikhani is putting a modern spin on recipes she learned from her grandmothers and her mother, a school principal who made home-cooked meals every day. She’s serving up dishes like lamb shank with dill and lime butter; fluffy sangak bread, which looks like pita with a richer flavor; and tahdig, a crispy rice that Sofreh fans warn to order early because the place is known for running out. Like any hip Brooklyn restaurant, Sofreh has a curated and on-brand cocktail program, including a saffron vesper, which is a combination of Tito’s vodka, gin, Lillet, saffron and rosewater tincture; and the Isfahan gimlet, which includes gin, whey, cardamom and firewater bitters. It also has beers on tap, as well as sparkly yogurt drinks, which are popular in Iran. And it’s all served in a modern-looking space with a white brick wall, wood beams, ash gray tabletops and simple wood chairs. “As far as I know, there weren't any other places in New York that were cool and contemporary and felt really of the moment, that were Persian restaurants,” said Louisa Shafia, author of The New Persian Kitchen cookbook. With Sofreh, she said, “You feel like you're going into, like any great hip restaurant in Brooklyn, versus something that's like a hole in the wall.” “Iranian food is still really unknown to a lot of people here, and her food just makes it easily translatable,” said Shafia. “She uses all of our regular ingredients like rose petals and saffron and pistachios that are naturally gorgeous, and just draws you in with the beauty of the cuisine.” Alikhani has her own take on her success, though she says some of it was due to luck and timing. “I brought home cooking, truly home cooking, the way any good cook in Iran would offer, like a variety of food to her guests in her house,” said Alikhani. “I do that in a restaurant setting with the same level of care.” Amir Alikhani, her brother, also helps out at the restaurant several days a week. "I wouldn't call this just a restaurant," he said. "It's sort of a sanctuary in a way. It's an extension of our homes. This is part of our culture. Hospitality is what we are known for and we wanted to replicate that in a bigger, commercial sense."

A photo of Nasim Alikhani, left, and her mother Giti Esfahani. Kerry Shaw/Gothamist

Later that afternoon, Alikhani’s mother, Giti Esfahani, visiting from Iran, stopped by the kitchen, quietly watching the team work. She drank a homemade strawberry lemonade with the staff. When asked how she felt about being the inspiration for Alikhani’s success, Esfahani said her daughter has always been smart and hardworking. Alikhani, who was translating the conversation, smiled and lightly rolled her eyes. “In Iran, people are humble,” she said. “You never accept the compliment, you pass it on to someone else,” she said, referring to the rules of Iranian etiquette, known as taarof. “In my case, I truly don't believe in taarof,” said Alikhani. “I learned from her and all the women in my lineage.” Esfahani reached for her daughter’s hands. “These hands worked from the time she was young,” she said, cradling her daughter’s left hand. Then Esfahani showed her own. “We are both working hands.” That, they agree upon: Alikhani describes herself as a “workaholic.” Alikhani, 64, was born in Isfahan, Iran, and raised in what she described as an upper-middle class family. She studied law with the intention of becoming a judge, but in her early 20s, as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini led a revolution to oust the Shah and establish the Islamic Republic of Iran, she watched her rights evaporate. Women were barred from participating in much of government, putting an end to young Alikhani’s hopes of becoming a judge. “I didn't want to leave the Iran I knew,” she said. “But the Iran I knew, it didn't exist anymore.” By the time she arrived in New York City in 1983, she had lost interest in practicing law. Alikhani matter-of-factly ticked off events from her youth that a 20-something today might call trauma: “Probably a lot of depression, revolution, changing homes, didn't want to leave Iran, a lot of executions of classmates,” she said. “It was just a really hard time for my generation back then, and then [the Iran-Iraq] war on top of it, eight years of war. By the time I got here, I didn't even know what I was gonna do.” What she did was a little of everything. She nannied for an Iranian family in Queens, delighting them – and herself – with her cooking and earning extra money for it. She studied sociology at Hunter. She ran and sold a copy shop. She became pregnant with twins, and when they got older, she took pride in serving the best food at sleepovers, according to their friends. She gave her time and talents to philanthropy, catering events for causes she cared about. “I was feeding hundreds of people who had no idea,” she said. “Now Persian food is hot and is interesting and it's everywhere. But like 15, 20 years ago, many people had never had Persian food. They had no idea. And I could see them devouring the food.”

“I was always working towards this ... but I didn't know it was gonna be this.”

Nasim Alikhani