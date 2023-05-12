The Netflix hit series “Bridgerton” captures a 19th-century British family during high society’s social season – and now the show is inspiring an immersive experience in the heart of 21st-century New York City.

“The Queens Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” a traveling event that recently opened at Mediapro Manhattan Studio on 37th Street, is bringing fans together to celebrate what they love about the show. Prior to its New York engagement, the experience was held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta and other major cities. The TV series, created by Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland, is based on a series of historical novels by Julia Quinn, which centers on the Bridgerton family as they try to find love in a competitive upper-class setting. The TV series departs from the books, emphasizing racial diversity in its casting – a choice that garnered widespread response, and sparked recognition among fans online. The live recreation, created by Netflix, Shondaland and production and marketing agency Fever, invites those fans into the show’s grand ballroom scenes in person, to drink, dance and party in period style. “The ‘Bridgerton Experience’ is really a chance for people who love the show to immerse themselves in the world that Shonda Rhimes created,” said Greg Lombardo, Netflix vice president of live experiences. “So it's a reimagining of Regency-era London. The event is hosted by Queen Charlotte, who's inviting us to be her guests for a ball.”

Wisteria, a signature motif in "Bridgerton," is everywhere in "The Queen's Ball." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

The TV series comes with plenty of drama, and that’s translated into “The Queen’s Ball,” which has been described as a grown-up prom night. A string quartet plays modern pop songs. Performers encourage guests to hit the dance floor, and even teach them some moves. Props like Queen Charlotte’s “Orangerie” gown and throne are on display. Wisteria, a stunning flower that serves as one of the show's motifs, is everywhere, from the entry tunnel to the ceiling. Lombardo said the experience is meant to bring to life “a kind of mashup of fashion and culture and romance that makes the show so great.” Visiting the experience in person, it’s clear that fans are embracing the concept fully. Patrons arrived in full “regencycore,” with white gloves, decorative headpieces and plenty of sequined and floral dresses. Sirena Martinez came in from New Jersey with her best friend to attend the experience, wearing a floor-length purple ensemble with a matching tiara. Martinez became a “Bridgerton” devotee during the pandemic lockdown, after discovering the show through fan videos on TikTok. She’s among the viewers won over by the show’s casting. “This book originally was written by a white author, featuring white characters,” Martinez said. “As a woman of color, it's being able to see Black princesses and Hispanics on the show, being able to be dressed to the nines – it’s amazing. I am fully dedicated to the show, and I want to be able to experience it the same way.”

Guests at the NYC opening of "The Queen's Ball" dressed up to celebrate their fandom without judgment. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix