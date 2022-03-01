In December 2021, New York City began a final goodbye to a legendary fleet of subway cars: the R-32s, also known as the Brightliners.

At that time, some of the remaining R-32s in the fleet, which were slowly phased out over the past decade, took a series of farewell rides that ended in early January.

"They’re almost 60 years old… they’re still in good shape," Devin Harris, a 12-year-old Hells Kitchen resident, told Gothamist during one of those final rides. "They're icons of the city."

These cars had been running through our transit system since the 1960s: When first introduced, they were state-of-the-art—much lighter than older train cars of the time, and with a unique exterior that resembled the ridged side of a soup can. A 1964 press release noted the trains were “dubbed Brightliners because of their sleek, shining appearance.”

And now, as the MTA continues to modernize the transit system, they're on the final leg of their retirement journey, which will end in a scrap heap in Ohio.

On Monday, the cars were seen outside of their normal setting, and moving along a city street: