Welcome to ‘I tried it!’ a series where our reporters try new and trending experiences in New York — so you can decide if you want to. As I approached Kollectiv, a wellness spa on East First Street in NoHo, there was a vague waddle in my stride. I’d signed up to try whole-body cryotherapy — “WBC” for short — rumored to be a magic bullet for exercise-induced pain, joint inflammation, and even depression and anxiety. So I’d purposely engaged in a crushing workout that morning: Let’s see if cryo is really the physiological wizardry people make it out to be.

Kollectiv, looking sunny and warm from the outside. Lee Helland

Some heavy hip thrusters, hip hinges and deadlifts later, my hamstrings and glutes behaved more like lead than legs as I navigated my way to the appointment. Phase one of the mission: accomplished. What made me want to try whole-body cryotherapy Over the past 15 years I’ve seen wellness fads peak and fade: Remember acai (2010), Bulletproof coffee (2015), and activated charcoal (2017)? But cryotherapy, which is an umbrella term encompassing cold-water immersion, whole-body cryotherapy, ice application and other specialized services such as the “cryofacial,” is a hot topic with seeming staying power. Proponents — perhaps none of whom are your trusted sources of medical advice – include ancient Egyptians around 3,500 B.C. to mega-podcaster Joe Rogan in 2015 to Lizzo and Hailey Bieber, like, yesterday. They all assert it relieves inflammation, anxiety and pain, among other salutary effects. A 2017 review of literature indicates cryotherapy may help with pain and post-exercise recovery but states that controlled studies are needed. The whole-body cryotherapy treatments offered at spas usually are not of the ice-bath variety; rather, they use liquid nitrogen vapors to blast you with temperatures in the -250 degrees Fahrenheit range for a few minutes at a time. These procedures have not been extensively studied or proven to help with the ills mentioned above, and they are not FDA-approved as safe or effective. "I'm quite comfortable with the safety of the treatment," says Kollectiv co-owner Alain Palinsky, pointing out that their clients must sign a waiver that lays out health risks. "We encourage people to consult their doctor, just as you might before you use a hot tub."

The chamber, where one willingly enters to freeze. Lee Helland.

I’m often among the first to plunge into the glacial ocean in late spring — I really love the rush. But I’d never tried freezing my buns off with therapeutic intentions. Kollectiv’s website mentioned reduced pain and increased energy as benefits; I could use both. My curiosity got the best of me, and I sprung for the $45 introductory session. What the process was like In the waiting area at Kollectiv, I had a good view of the whole-body cryotherapy equipment I was about to endure. To my left was the cryo chamber: a metal cylinder perhaps 3 feet in diameter and about 5 feet tall. I was relieved to see it was open at the top — I’d nervously imagined being alone in a completely closed room for the treatment. I realized now that I’d be standing and able to communicate and (crucially) breathe fresh air.

To my right was a private bathroom where I was about to strip down to my skivvies. And straight ahead were three very large, serious-looking nitrogen tanks that didn’t exactly scream “spa.” They conjured a thought of my seventh grade science teacher, Mr. Hansen, and how much he loved his safety goggles. Predictably, I was given an extensive waiver to sign, and there was much focus on my cardiovascular health. I thought, ‘How much can a healthy person actually know about their heart?’ If I wasn’t nervous before, I was now. Figuring this was as good a time as any to be direct, as I handed the iPad back to the attendant (who was as fit as a Greek statue himself) I said, earnestly: “I’m nervous.” He assured me he would stay close during the treatment and shut down the vapors if I freaked out. Then he handed me a neat pile of provisions for my journey: black waffle robe, thick and fluffy socks, and some black Crocs — Catskills chic, but make it weird.

Frosty shoes after a session. Lee Helland