Welcome to ‘I tried it,’ a new series where our reporters try novel or trendy experiences in New York — so you can decide if you want to. I'm not sure if it’s my entry into middle age, the relentless shuttling of my three kids, or my confusing position as a Gen X-Millennial cusper, but lately I find myself much more open to unconventional ways of releasing the pressure — i.e.: fully game for the woo-woo. So when I read about Humming Puppy, a Chelsea yoga studio whose group classes feature a custom audio experience called “The Hum,” I signed up. Would the special soundscape bring more focus and calm to my life, as the website suggested?

The shala at Humming Puppy Yoga Flatiron. Lee Walker Helland for Gothamist

What made me want to try Humming Puppy I’ve tried sound baths before, and enjoyed how the bowls’ thrum pushed out thoughts of carpools and deadlines, replacing them with earthy vibrations throughout my body. Humming Puppy’s website describes The Hum as a bespoke soundtrack offering two frequencies: 7.83 Hz, which “mimics the grounding vibrations of the earth”; and 40 Hz, which “induces ‘Gamma’ brainwave activity [encouraging] collective peak performance and concentration.” Humming Puppy cofounder Jacqueline Alexander designed The Hum, which plays continuously in the studio via hidden surround-sound subwoofers, with help from a composer in Australia. The first HP studios opened in 2015 and 2016 in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. “We have never claimed that the hum can entrain the mind and body,” said Alexander, over email. “We have always felt the hum feels good and leant into that.” There is some research to indicate that 40 Hz sound waves, which sound like a very low bass note, may have positive impacts on brain activity and markers like cognition, memory and mood. And 7.83 Hz, also called the “Schumann Resonance,” is a scientifically proven hum that sometimes occurs when lightning interacts with the charged particles in Earth’s ionosphere. Researchers have used the waves in climatological studies and investigated the effect of electromagnetic waves on humans and other life forms. But to my knowledge 7.83 Hz soundtracks aren’t scientifically proven to help your health or headspace. Regardless, I was curious what this hum could mean for my asanas. And at $35 per class, the cost was only slightly higher than the NYC average of roughly $25. So why not? What about the “puppy” in Humming Puppy? There are no dogs! The owners chose the name because they want to create a friendly vibe. “Our aim is to make every member feel welcomed and cared for, just like a beloved puppy greets its owner,” said Kurt Joyce, chief operations officer at Humming Puppy.

The selection of herbal teas. Lee Walker Helland for Gothamist

What I liked On a recent Wednesday afternoon, I attended Humming Puppy’s “Dynamic Hum,” its hourlong offering for more experienced yogis. As I climbed the stairs at 119 W 23rd St., I smelled eucalyptus, not sweat. Instructors and guests use quiet voices as they move through the expansive space, which includes a stylish, dimly lit studio (they call the practice space a “shala”) with a strong West Elm vibe. There’s also a sun-filled lobby with a velvety sectional and herbal teas on offer, as well as a spa-like locker room with shower stalls and a large vanity.

Lee Walker Helland for Gothamist