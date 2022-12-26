Once a year, every year, thousands of people forgo using the bathroom for several hours, crowding into Times Square for the world famous ball drop that ushers in the New Year. But if you don’t care for dazzling lights, freezing temperatures and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, New York City offers plenty of alternatives — some close enough to the action that you'll still hear the crowds and feel the excitement; others so far off they could be in another world.

Get a running start on the rat race

Loads of people make New Year’s resolutions, and one of the most common goals is a desire to be healthier. You can start, restart or maintain your journey toward health with the New York Road Runners’ Midnight Run. Starting at 11:59 p.m., this four-mile run in Central Park starts with a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight, so you can hit the ground running in 2023. (Note that runners must pick up their identification bibs before Dec. 31.) For more information and registration, visit here.

Raise a glass to the ghosts of Prohibition past

If your hunger for history matches your thirst for revelry, the Drinks and Prohibition History Tour NYC offered by NiteTables Experiences has just what you're looking for. The nine-hour tour starts at 3 p.m. and takes in some of the city's oldest bars and most storied former speakeasies, where historians will recount the rise and fall of Prohibition and the gangsters who scoffed at the law. The tour wraps up with an extended open-bar session at a location offering a choice view of the ball drop from a safe distance. (Also? Indoor plumbing.) Find out more here.