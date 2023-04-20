Earth Day is coming up on Saturday, April 22, and New York City is set to celebrate our home planet in a wide variety of ways. Throughout the five boroughs and in points beyond, institutions and organizations will be focusing on nature and ecology, boosting conservation and encouraging us all to head out, move around and get involved.

Here’s a small sampling of the many illuminating and entertaining ways to celebrate Earth Day in and around New York. Scroll down for details about “Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day,” a program through which the Department of Transportation is hosting open streets and public programming throughout the five boroughs. And if you're particularly interested in getting your hands dirty as a volunteer, NYC Parks offers a big list of events throughout the city here.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place on Saturday, April 22.

Celebrate nature at the center of the concrete jungle

Earth Day programing at Rockefeller Center is aimed squarely at kids and families. Tot-rock combo The Rock & Roll Playhouse provides the soundtrack for a late-morning session of book readings, face painting, a coloring station tied in with the Center's current art exhibitions and a recycled-materials crafting activity inspired by the center's mascot, Roxy the Owl. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you can learn more here.

Get buzzy in one of the most beautiful spots in Queens

The Queens Botanical Garden, located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing, is a surefire destination for communing with nature in a beautiful, tranquil setting. But during the annual Climate Arts Festival, the garden can get as buzzy as the denizens of its resident beehives. You'll find arts and crafts activities, nature walks, conservation and composting exhibits and a Sustainable Vendor Fair. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, and $2 for kids 4-13; children 3 and younger get in free. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., find out more here.

Surround yourself with nature and creativity on Governors Island

Returning for its second year, the "Earth Day on Governors Island" celebration presents a jam-packed day of activities, free of charge. Whether you're looking for birding walks, bicycling lessons, demonstrations of seed balls and insect ecology or an immersive performance-art show, you'll find it here. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and registration is recommended if you plan to get involved with volunteer activities; learn more here.

View and make climate-inspired art at the Whitney

The Whitney Museum of American Art is open free of charge on Saturday, marking not only Earth Day, but also a convergence of three shows concerned with our relationship with the planet. One of them — "no existe un mundo poshuracán," a showcase of works made by Puerto Rican artists in the wake of Hurricane Maria — closes this Sunday. The others are new: "Jaune Quick-To-See Smith: Memory Map" is the Whitney's first-ever solo show by an Indigenous artist, and "Josh Kline: Project for a New American Century" is the first U.S. museum survey for an artist whose works envision a dystopian future. Plus, New York artist Gabriela Salazar will lead a children's program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended; learn more here.

Hear orchestral music in harmony with nature

The Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra was originally supposed to perform its program "Music of Our Sphere" to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020. That didn't happen, but better late than never for this free orchestral concert in the grand, sonorous Winter Garden atrium at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan. The program includes "Become River," a sublime work by the ecologically attuned composer John Luther Adams, and the world premiere of “In Every Grain of Sand,” a cantata by KCO founder and music director Gary S. Fagin, named for a passage by activist Rachel Carson. The concert ends with Johann Strauss Jr.'s "Voices of Spring," and the audience will be invited to get up and waltz. Learn more here.