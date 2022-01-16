For many birders, peak seasonal excitement is reserved for the spring and fall, when colorful songbirds pass through our area. Warblers are great, and when April and May come around I will be out incurring warbler neck along with everyone else in New York with an eBird account. But winter birding? That has a mellower vibe.

“I started birding in fall,” says Gloria Hong, who is mostly on the lookout in Central Park. “I remember trying to get views of warblers, It’s so hard, and they move so frenetically. Lots of migrants are really hard to observe and ID.” But if migrant songbirds are like a toddler mainlining Red Bull, ducks are your grandpa with a brandy snifter.

“Winter is a calmer time in the park, so there’s always less people,” Hong says. “And it’s very calming to watch [the ducks]. They glide on the water, they’re comical on land -- the way they walk, they’re clumsy. I feel more at peace watching ducks than other types of birds.”