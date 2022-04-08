So let's talk about this series at Lincoln Center, The Hong Sang-Soo Multiverse. You're basically showing everything that he's made, presented as a series of double features — love double features. What is the advantage of seeing two films at once? And was there a method behind how you paired the films?

Yeah, as I said, Hong's work is I think best consumed in bulk. I feel like the more you see, the more you get out of it. And the work is also often quite carefully or intricately structured: he works with repetition, with multi-part films, with flashbacks and dream sequences. There's often a lot of mirroring in the films, a lot of doubling. So we thought the double feature would be the best way to present the work.

We mentioned that Hong is popular with New York film buffs. He seems to be pretty popular with Lincoln Center audiences. Do you think there's a reason behind that?

Well, I think we've shown the films a lot — I mean, I discovered Hong at the New York Film Festival as a filmgoer before I started working at Lincoln Center. I've been working with the festival for maybe over a dozen years now, and we've shown his films every year. I think it speaks to this quality of Hong's work, which is that once you're on his wavelength, there is something addictive about the work — I think you're likely to want to see more. And there's something about his method, this idea that he can work so quickly while making work that remains interesting and playful all the time [...] there's something that strikes a chord with younger audiences, especially with younger artists and filmmakers.

The Hong Sangsoo Multiverse: A Retrospective of Double Features runs through May 10th at Lincoln Center.