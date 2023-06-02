Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." Take a hike! If you’re into hiking, or want to get started, you don’t have to head to the Catskills. New York City has 300 miles of trails, and you can learn more about them through the parks department’s new hiking trail maps. To mark National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, the parks department is hosting free events across the city, including an 8-mile trek through “some of the hidden gems of Van Cortlandt Park” or a walk along the shores of Jamaica Bay. Registration is required for some events; check the city’s National Trails Day website for details. – Kerry Shaw Catch Shakespeare under an open sky in Central Park For its 61st free Shakespeare in the Park season, the Public Theater begins with “Hamlet” in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Ato Blankson-Wood, nominated for a Tony for his work in “Slave Play” on Broadway and previously featured in Public Theater musical adaptations of “Twelfth Night” and “As You Like It,” portrays the moody Danish prince of the title. The play's the thing through Aug. 6, after which attention will shift to a new Public Works musical adaptation of "The Tempest." You'll find all the details you need here. – Steve Smith

The Queens Rising festival brings arts and culture to every corner of the borough this month, including live music at the Queens Night Market on Saturday. Courtesy Queens Rising

Rise to the occasion in a borough-wide Queens extravaganza The Queens Rising festival is back for its second year, and you can trust us when we say you pretty much can't go anywhere in the multitudinous borough this month without bumping into some kind of celebration. Options this weekend alone include Friday's free screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" in Astoria Park; the city's first-ever celebration of crankies, hand-rolled panoramic shows that date back to vaudeville days, at Flushing Town Hall; and a smorgasbord of local musical acts singing for your supper at the Queens Night Market. Find out about those options, and dozens more, on the festival website. – Steve Smith Celebrate Black artistry in classical music The Harlem Chamber Players' final concert of the season, "Harlem Songfest II," features works from four centuries and a compelling cast of singers. Hosted by WQXR's own Terrance McKnight, the program includes classic arias from the European opera canon, along with songs and spirituals composed and arranged by Black American composers including Dorothy Rudd Moore, Harry Lawrence Freeman and Margaret Bonds. It's happening next Friday, June 9, and tickets are available here. – Ed Yim, WQXR

Cast members of "Torched!" recount the tales of lives touched by Bronx fires during the 1970s. Courtesy Pregones/PRTT

Revisit a turbulent chapter of NYC history, set to music The Pregones/PRTT’s original musical production "Torched!" is making its off-Broadway debut, so now’s your chance to catch it at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, at 304 West 47th St. The show wraps loads of music around the stories of people who lived through the Bronx fires of the 1970s. The show was developed by Rosalba Rolón, who worked with historians, scholars and activists to bring the story together for the stage. The audience will hear community members recount how the fires changed their surroundings, how the Bronx was perceived and how communities grew closer together. "Torched!" runs through June 18; for more information, visit here. – Precious Fondren Zoom in on photography in Brooklyn and beyond Opening on Saturday, June 3 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the 12th annual Photoville Festival celebrates the state of the art in photography with more than 85 free outdoor exhibits on view in all five boroughs. The two-day opening weekend festivities include family activities, performances, screenings and more. The festival runs through June 18, and you can find details here. – Steve Smith

Natalie Merchant's two Manhattan shows this weekend are sold out, but you can still score seats in Newark. Shervin Lainez

Hear Natalie Merchant share new songs, with strings attached