She’s there for a recording gig, taping narration about New York City’s rivers and islands. The script throws her off with its focus on their ugly histories. That includes Hart Island, the often-overlooked, real-life final resting place for thousands of New Yorkers. You hear he Narrator stumble out of shock reading her lines, echoing Weller’s own experience when she first learned about Hart Island several years ago.

“I spend a lot of time worrying about stories that are endangered and have the potential to just sort of slip into oblivion," Weller said in an interview with Gothamist. "Hart Island is definitely one of those places that sort of embodies just that. The things that we don't want to see, we put on those islands. And it just sort of raises this bigger question about what do we do with what we don't want to deal with as human beings.”

Hart Island is not documentary theater: the characters are all fictional archetypes, only identified in the script by their initials and the fragments of personal stories they share in monologues and brief exchanges with the other characters on stage. There’s a woman whose infant child was buried on Hart Island; a nurse whose patient was interred there during the first wave of COVID-19; a former Rikers Island guard who volunteered to oversee incarcerated people, just to get out of the jail for a few hours; a former Rikers inmate, who helped dig the trenches.

It’s tempting to see Hart Island as a play about castaways, but it's more of a meditation on connection. In the beginning, the characters appear one at a time, looking and talking past each other, but as they begin reaching out to one another, helping bear each others’ burdens, it becomes more about the necessity of community to mourn and heal, and the need for accessibility to the real-life island for family and loved ones to find closure.

“Every city has a potter's field, but I think they're accessible; if you want to get to a potter's field in here, you can't,” said Nora Cole, who plays the character M.R. “I do remember during the pandemic there being burials there because of the volume, which kind of brought it into light a little bit."