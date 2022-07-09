Richard Armstrong, who has led New York’s storied Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum for nearly 14 years, said in an interview with the Financial Times that he would be leaving his post “some time next spring.”

“It’ll be almost 15 years by then and that’s a long time,” he said in the interview. “The board is rejuvenated, and active — it’s a good moment.”

Armstrong did not give a reason for his departure. The move will bring an end to his longstanding run as director of the Guggenheim, which he has led since November 2008, during which time both growth and controversy have made their mark on his tenure.

Armstrong has led the museum and its foundation, as well as the museum’s international satellites, since stepping into the director role amid a global financial crisis. He intends to work with the board to find a replacement until he retires in 2023, according to a Guggenheim press release.

“I need to take my hat off to the board — the museums’ success is truly a confluence of their concern and their generosity — they are donors not only of money, but of time, art, critique, engagement,” Armstrong said in the interview. “Without them private institutions like this one face a very rocky future.”