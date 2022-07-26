Pure Grit BBQ

Vegan, Gluten-Free

Barbecue lovers, prepare to be amazed: Pure Grit is a new, Gramercy-area joint serving up all your down-home cravings without the meat. And best of all, there’s something for every kind of plant-based eater, since there are ample options for both traditional and new-wave vegan meat alternatives. Instead of animal protein, you can get a meal centered around a meat analogue like Daring Chicken or Impossible Meat cutlets, or classic plant choices like tofu, jackfruit, or mushrooms – all smoked and slathered in their savory-sweet BBQ sauce. Their sandwich options range from black bean burgers and pulled eggplant to the can’t-miss fried chicken, served open-face on a waffle and balanced with fresh, crispy slaw. For sides, your choices include, among others, waffle fries and a broccoli salad that’s way better than any veggie has the right to be. Besides, some cruciferous greens make the perfect accompaniment to all that saucy, smoky, carby goodness.

Get a full plate complete with sides of your choice, or go a la carte. We strongly encourage you to satisfy your need for cheese, too, with an order of their mac and cheese or cashew queso dip that will have you licking every last bit from the bottom of the cup. Throw in an extra, like their fried pickles, and don’t miss out on one of their drinks that are totally worth the $3. Can’t choose between the limeade, green tea, mandarin cardamom, or their other drinks? Go for the PG signature, a surprisingly delicious mix of them all.

Pure Grit is located at 36 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan - Order Now