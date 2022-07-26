This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub.
Despite what those who remember the 90s may think, vegan food isn’t all quinoa bowls and alfalfa smoothies. Whether you’re craving pizza, tacos, barbecue, or a breakfast sammy, there’s somewhere in NYC you can turn for tasty grub that defies the stereotype of plant-based food as bland, boring, and unsatisfying.
Nowadays, there are really too many great plant-based spots to fit in a single list – so here’s a sampling of just a few great restaurants, all of which you can find on Grubhub. Whether you’re looking for takeout to nosh at your nearest park, or delivery you can dive into from the comfort of your apartment, consider these options next time you open your Grubhub app. Sad, skimpy salads: move aside, your time is over.
Jajaja Plantas Mexicana
Vegan
Jajaja is a stylish, fully plant-based Mexican restaurant with locations in Williamsburg, the Lower East Side, the West Village, and Hudson Yards. They’ve quickly grown in popularity among vegans and omnivores alike, thanks to their creative, clever, and always delicious plant-based takes on classic Mexican favorites. They have a robust taco offering that includes spicy birria made with banana blossoms, crispy pescado made with battered chayote squash, and carnitas made of hearts of palm and served on a blueberry and flaxseed tortilla. Looking for something else? They’ve also got gorditas, burritos, enchiladas, chile relleno, and more – all of which do things that you didn’t know plants were capable of. You’ll also want to dive into a mountain of their saucy, loaded nachos, which include fermented black beans, turmeric queso fundido, and their plant-based house chorizo.
Having a party or just hanging out with your roommates? You can even order a sharing-size pitcher of one of their killer cocktails. These vary by location and change often, but examples include their Spicy Sandia, which is sort of like a cayenne- and tequila-spiked agua fresca, or their classic house margaritas. And don’t sleep on their all-day, every day brunch options that include a breakfast burrito, eye-popping bright green kale pancakes, and chilaquiles. You absolutely cannot forget to grab a side of their elote, and be sure to finish off with a bag of miniature churros served with coconut dulce de leche.
Jajaja Plantas Mexicanas is located at 437 W 31st St in Manhattan and other locations
Pure Grit BBQ
Vegan, Gluten-Free
Barbecue lovers, prepare to be amazed: Pure Grit is a new, Gramercy-area joint serving up all your down-home cravings without the meat. And best of all, there’s something for every kind of plant-based eater, since there are ample options for both traditional and new-wave vegan meat alternatives. Instead of animal protein, you can get a meal centered around a meat analogue like Daring Chicken or Impossible Meat cutlets, or classic plant choices like tofu, jackfruit, or mushrooms – all smoked and slathered in their savory-sweet BBQ sauce. Their sandwich options range from black bean burgers and pulled eggplant to the can’t-miss fried chicken, served open-face on a waffle and balanced with fresh, crispy slaw. For sides, your choices include, among others, waffle fries and a broccoli salad that’s way better than any veggie has the right to be. Besides, some cruciferous greens make the perfect accompaniment to all that saucy, smoky, carby goodness.
Get a full plate complete with sides of your choice, or go a la carte. We strongly encourage you to satisfy your need for cheese, too, with an order of their mac and cheese or cashew queso dip that will have you licking every last bit from the bottom of the cup. Throw in an extra, like their fried pickles, and don’t miss out on one of their drinks that are totally worth the $3. Can’t choose between the limeade, green tea, mandarin cardamom, or their other drinks? Go for the PG signature, a surprisingly delicious mix of them all.
Pure Grit is located at 36 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan
Terms of Endearment
Vegan
Despite all the innovations in vegan food we’ve seen over the last several years, patisserie is still one category of food that’s hard to find plant-based versions of. Laminate pastries like croissants are typically made with lots and lots of butter, but Terms of Endearment serves up flaky goodness made with all plant-based ingredients that you seriously need to taste to believe. Like any bakery, their offerings vary from day to day, but staples include their olive oil cake, ham and cheese croissants, and s’mores brownies. Their ham and cheese croissant makes an excellent savory snack or quick breakfast, as do their sizeable breakfast bombs – pastry stuffed with tofu scramble, plant-based cheddar cheese, and chipotle sausage. Nothing is short on flavor, and unlike lots of vegan baked goods, the textures are perfectly flaky, crispy, soft, and melty, never grainy or mealy. No sad bran muffins here, no sir.
If you’re looking for something a little more substantial, consider ordering an omelet made of JUST Egg with a side of veggie bacon, or go for one of their mouthwatering sandwiches like their lox (made of beets!) or incredible, salty-sweet fig and prosciutto, both of which are served on croissants. Other options include their Hawaiian, made with JUST Egg, vegan spam, slaw, and sambal mayo, served on a Hawaiian roll, or their B.L.A.T. (bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato) made special with a slathering of Thai chili aioli. And of course, you can pair your breakfast of choice with a coffee or espresso drink, or treat yourself to their lovely lavender or rosewater lemonades.
Terms of Endearment is located at 135 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn
Screamers Pizzeria
Vegan
No New Yorker should have to live life without a good slice now and then. Fortunately, from the team behind the legendary Champs Diner, Screamers Pizzeria is here in Greenpoint and Crown Heights, serving up pies of all kinds for vegans and the lactose intolerant. (And, you know, just anyone who likes pizza.) Their menu includes virtually every classic style you can think of, from basic cheese, pepperoni, white pizza, and grandma pies, to the Supreme (red onions, bell pepper, mushrooms along with veggie sausage, pepperoni, and ham), the Old School (almond ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic, and broccolini), and of course, the Screamer (cremini and oyster mushrooms with garlic oil and almond parmesan). Whether your go-to is a tomato, white, or pesto base, options abound.
Their Franklin Ave location serves up even more comfort food favorites, like a plant-based chopped cheese sandwich, curly fries, seitan wings, and a classic pizza place salad – you know, with black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and creamy ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
And while their more traditional options are amazing craving satisfiers, we implore you not to discount their funky, out-of-the-box options like the buffalo, mac and cheese, Philly cheese, or Reuben pies. The cheeseburger pie in particular is a winner – topped with seitan sausage, pickles, tomatoes, red onions, and Thousand Island dressing, it’s like two of your favorite comfort foods got together and had a delicious baby. Literally what else could you want?
Screamers Pizzeria is located at 620 Manhattan Avenue and 685 Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn
Guevara’s
Vegan
A relative newcomer to the New York vegan scene, Guevara’s is a dreamy pink woman-owned Cuban café with locations in Williamsburg and Clinton Hill where you can grab a quick but hearty breakfast or a midday snack. Order early enough in the day and you might be able to snag some of their empanadas, which come in varieties including guava y queso, corn poblano, and egg and cheese (all plant-based, of course). Their menu also features some substantial sandwiches, including NYC staples like a vegan lox bagel or bacon, egg, and cheese, as well as their breakfast torta or torta milanesa (with eggplant, refried black beans, heirloom tomato, avocado, and pickled cherry peppers, slathered with mole mayo). You can also get other familiar favorites like nachos and chilaquiles. No reason to limit breakfast to the morning, right?
Their Clinton Hill location serves even more mealtime options, like enchiladas that come with red, green, or mole sauce, a huitlacoche quesadilla, or some corn short ribs, a playful reimagining of classic cotija-covered street corn. Their gazpachos, made of honeydew or tomato, are perfect for hot summer days, as is their sandia carpaccio. If you’re in the mood for something fun, grab their jalapeño poppers. And of course, no Cuban menu would be complete without plantain chips. Theirs come with salsa, guacamole, or black bean dip, and they make the perfect snack to share (or not – no judgment here).
Guevara's is located at 319 Kent Avenue and 39 Clifton Place in Brooklyn
