For many in the fashion, art and cultural spaces, Virgil Abloh was the pinnacle of cool.

From his championing of streetwear fashion, a clothing aesthetic influenced by hip hop and Black culture, to designing for one of the most prominent luxury clothing brands in the world, Louis Vuitton, his name was always connected to the chicest projects and people.

The barrier-breaking artist died at age 41 in November 2021 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. But his legacy and work live on, and are now the subject of an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech,” surveying his many ideas.

“He was always about sort of kicking down the door, so to speak,” said writer Antwaun Sargent, the show’s curator, ”and making sure that young people in particular had the keys that they needed to succeed in creative fields where they had previously not been welcomed, because that's his story.”

The exhibition was initially organized by Michael Darling and opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in 2019. It was meant to make its way to New York City in 2020, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Well before the pandemic, Sargent said he received a call from Brooklyn Museum’s director Anne Pasternak, asking him to curate the show. He said the offer piqued his interest, but he needed to have a conversation with Abloh first.

“We had a really great conversation about creativity and about ideas, and I was like, I'd absolutely love to do this,” Sargent said. “And he said he wanted the show to change completely from the previous iterations. And I was like, absolutely!”