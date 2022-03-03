After months in stasis, the facade of beloved Park Slope institution Grand Prospect Hall was finally demolished this week, marking the likely end of the quest to preserve the historic venue.

"It really brought it home, seeing it," said activist and artist Jim Glaser, who lives two blocks away and shared his photos of the gutted 119-year-old building. "The sun sets on the Grand Prospect Hall facade."

The 18th-century banquet hall and event space was family-owned for decades until it sold last July to Gowanus Cubes, an LLC operated by Angelo Rigas. Shortly after the sale, the new owner got a permit allowing for "interior demolition and non structural element removal," according to the Department of Buildings. When news of construction at the hall spread, residents and activists mobilized to try to preserve part of the building.

The demolition of the space touches on a hotbed of issues for New Yorkers, like how best to preserve and support historic businesses, how the identity of the city has shifted while New Yorkers were enduring the pandemic, the limits of communities rallying together, the flaws in the landmarking process and what happens to a city in flux as local landmarks disappear.

Glaser, who helped put on the City of Gods Halloween parties at the Hall in recent years, was among the people leading the charge to try to save it. Although he's previously worked on national activism campaigns, the fate of Grand Prospect Hall was even more personal for him, and instructive on the importance of trying to preserve city history.

"This has been an opportunity to really connect with the neighborhood," he said. "Here we are, especially Park Slope, with these people that really love New York and really get arts and culture. And to lose a 100-plus-year-old building with so much history just like that is something that we really have to watch out for. We can't let this happen in so many other places."

He added that the loss of places such as Grand Prospect Hall during a pandemic will be difficult to replace.

“And as we go through this global post-COVID reset, New York needs arts and culture, and the revenue from arts, culture, tourism and nightlife to offset the loss of business revenue from less people commuting into the city, and Amazon killing retail," he said. "So we need more Prospect Halls, not less."