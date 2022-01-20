We have some good news, and some "very good boy, yes you are" news: More ferries and more dogs are coming to Governors Island this year.

The Trust for Governors Island and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Thursday that year-round NYC Ferry service is moving into full swing on January 24th, with ferry service being added in Brooklyn. Governors Island is now open 365 days a year for the first time ever, but so far anyone wishing to go would have to first get to the ferry stop at the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan.

The expanded service will be daily, year-round and will "serve Governors Island’s Yankee Pier via the South Brooklyn Route, adding a stop between Red Hook and Sunset Park, directly connecting New Yorkers to the island from the Lower East Side and the Brooklyn waterfront."

"I applaud NYCEDC and the Trust for Governors Island for their work to make this incredible asset more accessible," Maria Torres-Springer, deputy mayor for economic and workforce development, said in a statement.

NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb said the expansion has further proved that NYC Ferry’s five-borough network "has become an integral part of New York’s transportation system and the City’s recovery."

In the past year, the system added the St. George route (connecting Staten Island to Manhattan’s West Side), and extended the Soundview route (featuring a new landing in Throgs Neck in the Bronx).