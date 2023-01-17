You can check out the full lineup of more than 60 artists in the poster below.

After two years parked at Citi Field, Governors Ball is moving elsewhere in Queens this summer. The festival announced this morning that Governors Ball 2023 will take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 9 to 11. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza.

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, Governors Ball returned to Citi Field in 2021 in September, later in the year than ever before.

This year's lineup, stronger overall than last year's, includes some of the biggest names in rap today. Besides Lamar, other star performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Pusha T and Joey Bada$$. Other lineup highlights include California rock stars HAIM, electronic music veteran Diplo, pop/R&B chameleons Rina Sawayama and Omar Apollo, vocalist Amber Mark, indie rockers Snail Mail, pop star Lil Nas X, Afropop singer Tems and math rock-influenced Black Midi.

As for the venue change, Tom Russell, co-founder of promoter Founders Entertainment, says they're very happy to be staying in Queens.

"Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City," Russell said in a statement. "Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come."

As part of that pledge, the festival will partner with non-profits and support local businesses through its Governors Ball Gives Back program, through donations and hiring initiatives. Governors Ball will also team up with the Queens Night Market to feature several of favorite vendors at the 2023 festival.

Three-day and one-day general admission and VIP tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Jan. 19 at noon here.