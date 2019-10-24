“Queens is a very residential place,” reasons Andrea Caban, a voice and speech coach in her video tutorial, ‘How to do a Queens Accent.’ “It might not feel as like hard- edged as some of the other New York accents so, give it a shot.”

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has “a very urban sound,” according to Caban.”It's got a lot of power to it. You use emphasis with volume, and less with pitch variety,” while the Bronx has “a very fast accent, you get some New York flavors, and you also get some Spanish as a first language flavor too.”

But Becker, an associate professor at Reed College, has closely studied borough accents, and she is unequivocal on the matter.

“There are no borough accents,” she said. “There really is no linguistic evidence for it.”

She even co-authored a paper last year, with Luiza Newlin-Lukowicz of the College of William and Mary, “The Myth of the New York City Borough Accent: Evidence from Perception.”

While linguists have long rejected the borough accent, Becker and Newlin-Lukowicz bring data to their argument. They proved that New Yorkers themselves can’t make out the difference between Brooklynese and the sounds of other boroughs.

To do this, they created an audio quiz at NewYorkCityAccents.com, and invited the public to participate. Participants hear a series of clips and have to pick which borough the speaker comes from. The speakers included a custodian engineer with a high school degree from the Bronx born in 1968, a theater director from Brooklyn born in 1954 and a college graduate from Queens who works in marketing and was born in 1984.

Thousands of listeners took the quiz, including more than 600 who opted in to the research, and if you’re someone who strongly adheres to the notion of the borough accent, the results aren’t encouraging.

After hearing one particular clip, listeners overwhelmingly decided the guy was from Manhattan. This included 72 percent of native New Yorkers who took the quiz and 77 percent of non-native New Yorkers. The speaker wa's actually from Staten Island. That's the case with other clips too -- different voices, same mistake.

“At least for these samples we're giving the listeners, they're not getting it right,” said Becker.

Her work has been validated by other scholars.

“Yes, Kara Becker is absolutely right,” said Gregory Guy, a linguist at NYU.

“She's done more close, detailed analysis of the speech of New Yorkers than just about anybody else I know.”

Guy said New Yorkers' perception is based on a vague sense of social differences.

“Brooklyn is basically more working class. And Queens is a more middle class perception.”

Manhattan is essentially perceived as less working class, less accented. More elite. As it turns out, the elites have spent decades running away from the speech patterns of New York, whether dropping their r’s — saying “feah” instead of “fear” — or giving an emphatic “aww” sound to certain words, like “bought” or “coffee.” Think of Dustin Hoffman in Midnight Cowboy: “I'm walkin here!”