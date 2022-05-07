Jane’s Carousel, the beloved Brooklyn Bridge Park attraction, may have only been installed in 2011 at its current location, but the carousel itself is turning 100 years old this year.

As with any centennial celebration, there will be festivities — free carousel rides, face painting, and “balloon twisters” — on Saturday, May 7th, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Tickets are usually $2.) Mayor Eric Adams, the former Brooklyn borough president, is among the attendees scheduled to attend.

The carousel was originally manufactured by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in 1922 and placed at was once Idora Park in Youngstown, Ohio.