Forest Hills Stadium, one of New York City's premier outdoor concert destinations, has just announced its full slate of summer concerts. The Queens venue is celebrating the centenary of its opening, as well as the 10th anniversary of its renovation.

Major headliners headed to the stadium this summer include The Smile (featuring Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead), The Strokes and Zach Bryan. The perennially popular New Wave mainstay Duran Duran headlines a choice September bill featuring disco-era veterans Grace Jones and Nile Rodgers with Chic, along with the popular English band Bastille.

Forest Hills will also present several daylong and multiday festival events this season. In addition to the previously announced Re:SET series, with LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy headlining consecutive days during a weekend in June, the stadium hosts the Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival, Rock the Bells and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival. Comedy events are also on the summer agenda.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s coming up on a full decade since we began the renovation of the stadium,” venue executive Mike Luba said in a statement that cited a reopening set by Mumford & Sons in 2013. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to ride along with the stadium crew, the hundreds of artists, our invaluable community neighbors and partners as well as the over 1 million folks who have found their way out to the magic oasis of a stadium smack in the middle of Queens.”

Here's the complete lineup of summer concerts and festivals announced as of today:

May 20-21: Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival

June 3: Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane (LIVE), Ocula

June 4: Kevin Hart

June 9: Dave Matthews Band

June 14: Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

June 18-18: Re:SET with LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy

June 23-24: Zach Bryan, Charles Wesely Godwin

July 7: The Smile, Robert Stillman

July 8: Two Friends, Matoma, NOTD, Deerock

July 13: Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor

July 27: Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy

July 29: Louis Tomlinson

Aug. 1: Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play

Aug. 5: Rock The Bells Festival

Aug. 12: Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram

Aug. 17: Jason Mraz & His Superband with The New York Pops

Aug. 19: The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland

Sept. 8-9: Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.

Sept. 15: Cigarettes After Sex

Sept. 17: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival

Sept. 22: Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bastille

Sept. 29: Sylvan Esso, Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

Sept. 30: Jungle

Ticket information for all shows announced so far is available on the venue website.