Ahoy there! Fleet Week is here again. The annual celebration of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard starts Wednesday, with ships arriving in New York City waters this morning for activities ahead of Memorial Day. A handful of international vessels and their crews also participate in this visually dramatic spectacle.
The event returned live last year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is operating at full capacity this week. Nearly 2,400 uniformed personnel are expected to visit the city this year – and in turn, some major seafaring vessels welcome you aboard.
Vessels are open to visitors free of charge at Pier 86, Pier 88 and Pier 90 in Manhattan (except for Sunday), and the Homeport Pier on Staten Island from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tours of The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86, which is hosting numerous events, happen daily from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Here are some additional free events coming up between now and May 29.
Wednesday, May 24
- Fleet Week New York Military Photo
Times Square, Seventh Avenue at 42nd Street
5 p.m.
- USMC Band & USMC Silent Drill Platoon Performance
Times Square, Broadway Plaza at West 47th Street
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
- Fleet Week Freedom Run
1.7 mile fun run through the Financial District, free for spectators to view
North Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan
9:45 a.m. through 11 a.m.
- Navy Dive Tank
Diving demonstrations, games and photo opportunities
43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square
10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
- Lincoln Park USMC aviation event
Helicopter display and performances by USMC Band and USMC Silent Drill Platoon
Lincoln Park, Jersey City
10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
- America's VetDogs at USO Pop-Up
An organization that provides guide and service dogs to veterans hosts an opportunity for “photo ops, belly rubs and ear scratches” with five dogs and a visit with Mr. Met and Shea, the Mets’ Vet Dog.
Pier 88
11 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Friday, May 26
- Re-enlistment and Promotion Ceremony
Visitors are welcome at a ceremony for Sea Service members
9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan
2 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- Navy Ceremonial Guard performance and Navy Band North East concert
43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square
7 p.m. through 9:15 p.m.
- Free Movie Night: “Top Gun”
Watch the Tom Cruise aerial thriller projected on a giant inflatable screen on the deck of the Intrepid; details here
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, Manhattan
7 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
- USCG Search and Rescue Demonstration
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86
10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- USCG Band performance
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86
11 a.m. through noon
- Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Quintet concert
Home Port Pier, Staten Island
4 p.m. through 5 p.m.
- USMC and USN Band concert
43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square
7:30 p.m. through 9:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
- Fleet Week at Liberty State Park
USN, USMC and USCG displays. Navy Band North East performance, skill demonstrations and. US Coast Guard Silent Drill Performance; details here
Liberty State Park, Jersey City
Noon through 5 p.m.
- USMC and USN Band concert
43-44 St Plaza, Times Square
4 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 29
- Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument
Riverside Drive at 89th Street, Manhattan
10 a.m. through noon
- Intrepid Memorial Day Commemoration
Hundreds of veterans are expected to muster for this ceremony, which is free and open to the public; details here
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86
11 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86
2 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- USN Band and USMC Band concert
Bryant Park Upper Terrace, Sixth Avenue at 42nd Street
3:30 p.m. through 5 p.m.
Visit the official Fleet Week website for more information, and watch @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter for timely updates.