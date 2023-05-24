Ahoy there! Fleet Week is here again. The annual celebration of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard starts Wednesday, with ships arriving in New York City waters this morning for activities ahead of Memorial Day. A handful of international vessels and their crews also participate in this visually dramatic spectacle.

The event returned live last year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is operating at full capacity this week. Nearly 2,400 uniformed personnel are expected to visit the city this year – and in turn, some major seafaring vessels welcome you aboard.

Vessels are open to visitors free of charge at Pier 86, Pier 88 and Pier 90 in Manhattan (except for Sunday), and the Homeport Pier on Staten Island from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tours of The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 86, which is hosting numerous events, happen daily from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Here are some additional free events coming up between now and May 29.

Wednesday, May 24

Fleet Week New York Military Photo

Times Square, Seventh Avenue at 42nd Street

5 p.m.

Times Square, Seventh Avenue at 42nd Street 5 p.m. USMC Band & USMC Silent Drill Platoon Performance

Times Square, Broadway Plaza at West 47th Street

6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Fleet Week Freedom Run

1.7 mile fun run through the Financial District, free for spectators to view

North Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan

9:45 a.m. through 11 a.m.

1.7 mile fun run through the Financial District, free for spectators to view North Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan 9:45 a.m. through 11 a.m. Navy Dive Tank

Diving demonstrations, games and photo opportunities

43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square

10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Diving demonstrations, games and photo opportunities 43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Lincoln Park USMC aviation event

Helicopter display and performances by USMC Band and USMC Silent Drill Platoon

Lincoln Park, Jersey City

10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Helicopter display and performances by USMC Band and USMC Silent Drill Platoon Lincoln Park, Jersey City 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. America's VetDogs at USO Pop-Up

An organization that provides guide and service dogs to veterans hosts an opportunity for “photo ops, belly rubs and ear scratches” with five dogs and a visit with Mr. Met and Shea, the Mets’ Vet Dog.

Pier 88

11 a.m. through 1 p.m.



Friday, May 26