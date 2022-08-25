New York theaters and dance companies are finding innovative ways to interrogate and revitalize canonic works during the season ahead, and this choice survey of 12 must-see performances offers ample evidence.

Venerable creators like Lorraine Hansberry and Arthur Miller are on the marquees, but audiences can still anticipate innovative storytelling. On Broadway, Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” will be presented with Black actors playing the Loman family, and at Lincoln Center Theater, playwright Sarah Ruhl’s “Becky Nurse of Salem” provides an implicitly feminist rebuttal to another Miller staple, “The Crucible.” At the Public Theater, playwright Robert O’Hara revisits Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” a classic text whose darker aspects O’Hara has plumbed previously.

Likewise, the city’s biggest ballet companies aren’t short on classics: American Ballet Theatre will revive Frederick Ashton’s “The Dream,” a one-act retelling of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” that premiered in 1964, while New York City Ballet will stage plenty of George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. Those companies will also showcase prominent contemporary Black artists: Christopher Rudd is creating a new work for ABT, while Kyle Abraham will produce his second piece for NYCB – which has also tapped the multi-hyphenate artist Solange Knowles (Beyoncé’s sister) for her ballet-world debut.