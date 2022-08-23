Whether you’re seeking arts and crafts, dance, live music, or theater, these choice picks among New Jersey events and performances happening throughout the fall will keep locals happy, while also tempting visitors.

Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

North Beach of Asbury Park – Bradley Park – Atlantic Park

September 17th-18th

Music, the beach, a surfing contest, art, and great food — you couldn’t ask for a more perfect send-off to summer. This two-day event features concerts on three stages, including performances by Stevie Nicks, Green Day, My Morning Jacket, and numerous others. Just across the boardwalk, some of the country’s best surfers will compete for cash prizes in the “North Beach Rumble” contest. Local artists will also display their work, and the surrounding area is dotted with some of the state’s best eats. seahearnowfestival.com

Peters Valley Craft Fair

Sussex County Fairgrounds, Augusta

September 24th-25th

Peters Valley is among the premier schools of fine craft, and its annual fair is a New Jersey autumn tradition. Attendees will see the work of over 100 of the country’s top quiltmakers, blacksmiths, and furniture makers, not to mention jewelry artists, glass blowers, basket weavers, and numerous other artisans. A day trip to Sussex County is a long hike — you will need a car — but it’s a great way to get out of the city, clear your head, and see some gorgeous crafts. frontlinearts.org