From huge events by Roxy Music, Mary J. Blige, and Pavement to important showcases for rising stars like Rema, Kali Malone, Remi Wolf and Seth Parker Woods, here are the fall music events you don't want to miss.

Rema

Irving Plaza

Sept. 2 & 8

The West African genre Afrobeats has been slowly dripping into the American mainstream over the last couple of years: Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems are a few of the big names finding success with their homegrown sounds, and this year industry trade mag Billboard teamed up with the Afro Nation music festival to start tracking the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the U.S. Now, Nigerian newcomer Rema is set to perform two nights at Irving Plaza on his current U.S. tour behind his debut album, Rave & Roses, a collision of dancehall, Afropop, trap, and R&B influences. livenation.com (Precious Fondren)

Arlo Parks

Webster Hall, Brooklyn Steel

Sept. 8-9

London-based artist Arlo Parks carved out a larger space for Black women in indie pop with the success of her 2021 debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which helped her nab nominations for Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best British Female Solo Artist at the 2021 Brit Awards. The album won the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize, and was also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards. Her Webster Hall show sold out in a hurry (though resale tickets are available), and tickets are on sale now for a second show at Brooklyn Steel. axs.com (Precious Fondren)