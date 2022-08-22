Arts institutions here and everywhere are still recovering from the devastating personal and economic impact of COVID-19, while also responding to the social upheaval that followed the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and too many others. At a time when survival takes on new meaning, some caution might be anticipated.

Instead, our museums and galleries are fostering art that upsets conventions and champions the marginalized, and planning shows of old and new works that illustrate and reinforce those notions. Scanning the range of exhibitions set to open this fall, you can’t miss the abundance of BIPOC and Latine artists in substantial showcases. Institutions in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens are providing invaluable exposure to artists whose work toes the line between engagement and confrontation. But even in ostensible box-office catnip like “The Tudors” at the Met comes the unmistakable message that the best art has always benefited from cultural cross-pollination and resistance to dogmatic institutions.

“Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe”

Brooklyn Museum

September 2nd – January 1st, 2023

Organized by Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, “Really Free” examines the life and work of Nellie Mae Rowe, a self-taught artist who discovered creative expression as a child, only to set it aside to satisfy the demands of employment and domestic life in the South during and after the civil rights movement. Rowe resumed her artistic path during the late 1960s, transforming her home into a “Playhouse” filled with exuberant drawings, assemblages and chewing-gum sculptures. That art, along with a recreation of her bespoke environment, are the subjects of the first NYC show devoted to Rowe in more than 20 years. brooklynmuseum.org

Lorna Simpson: “1985 – 92”

Hauser & Wirth

September 7th – October 22nd

Hauser & Wirth starts the season strong with shows in its various gallery spaces around town featuring Jenny Holzer, Christina Quarles and Zoe Leonard, all opening on September 8th. But pride of place belongs to Lorna Simpson, the Brooklyn-born photographer and media artist whose collages and image-text juxtaposition pose provocative questions about race, gender and history. Opening a day ahead of the rest and staking a claim to all three floors of the gallery’s 69th Street location, “1985 – 92” covers an especially rich patch in Simpson’s career with works on loan from museums, private collectors and the artist herself. hauserwirth.com