- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- The NY Times has purchased Wordle for "an undisclosed price in the low seven figures," but the most important thing is that this supposedly won't affect your win streak (I'm currently at 29 days straight, and I need this).
- Scientists are still trying to understand what causes long COVID.
- NY Magazine has a series of pieces reflecting on the ten year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death and the start of the Black Lives Matter movement.
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took their pregnancy reveal photos in Harlem and Riverside Park.
- Sociopathic image of the day: "Woman's date kept bedside tower of every piece of gum he's ever chewed."
- Sketchy instant-delivery startup Jokr is reportedly already in talks to sell its New York operations "after encountering heavy losses in the city."
- It's bad enough that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are crappy simulacrums of art for obscenely wealthy people to flaunt their wealth, but they may also be filled with "references to racist alt-right figureheads and neo-Nazi iconography."
- PSA: If you see a story from fake news site “The Buffalo Chronicle,” then please be aware that it is fake news, not real news.
- Rolling Stone has a longread about an undercover FBI agent who spent 25 years infiltrating far-right extremists including Nazis and Klansmen, and is now warning about the serious dangers of domestic terrorism.
- Vulture unveiled an investigative piece on the "Shailene Woodley/Aaron Rodgers/anti-vaxx/hairy hands saga" that teeters between madness and divine inspiration.
- Uproxx ranks the 20 best Jackass movie stunts of all time, and if you haven't watched Jackass in years (or at all), you'll want to spend some time with these beautiful idiots.
- Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao & James Marsden have all joined the Party Down revival.
- And finally, these dogs know how to entertain themselves:
Extra Extra: What's A Five Letter Word For Selling Your Word Game To The NY Times?
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
Everyone agrees the Riverside Park boat basin needs to be upgraded. Not everyone likes the city's plan: "This looked like the monstrosity on the Hudson."
Read More In: