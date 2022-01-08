  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.
  • Badly-behaving Canadians have returned home from a disastrous trip to Mexico where they tried to thwart COVID-19 regulations and now could face some very expensive fines.
  • A Houston teacher allegedly put her COVID-19-positive 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car while taking him to a drive-through test site because she didn’t want to be exposed.
  • Is this the end of the work jerk era, the New York Times asks?
  • The Australian Open is already a bit of a mess this year, with the drama over Novak Djokovic’s denied entry to Melbourne and Naomi Osaka withdrawing from a run-up match citing injuries.
  • What are your chances of catching omicron if you’ve already had the delta variant of COVID-19? HuffPost answers that and other bleak reinfection questions.
  • A Boston woman, facing metastatic breast cancer, has rented a Times Square billboard to help her daughter find a date.
  • I confess I only skimmed this piece, but... have we all forgotten how to read critically?
  • And finally, run run run run!