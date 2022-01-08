- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here.
- Badly-behaving Canadians have returned home from a disastrous trip to Mexico where they tried to thwart COVID-19 regulations and now could face some very expensive fines.
- A Houston teacher allegedly put her COVID-19-positive 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car while taking him to a drive-through test site because she didn’t want to be exposed.
- Is this the end of the work jerk era, the New York Times asks?
- The Australian Open is already a bit of a mess this year, with the drama over Novak Djokovic’s denied entry to Melbourne and Naomi Osaka withdrawing from a run-up match citing injuries.
- What are your chances of catching omicron if you’ve already had the delta variant of COVID-19? HuffPost answers that and other bleak reinfection questions.
- A Boston woman, facing metastatic breast cancer, has rented a Times Square billboard to help her daughter find a date.
- I confess I only skimmed this piece, but... have we all forgotten how to read critically?
- And finally, run run run run!
Extra Extra: Who's The Work Jerk If You're Working From Home?
