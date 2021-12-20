- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- Don't feel bad if you're changing your Christmas plans because of omicron—Queen Elizabeth had to change hers, too!
- Moderna says its booster shot helped increase antibodies against omicron.
- There is a United Nations group that is trying to stop killer robots. (Spoiler: It's very hard to stop killer robots.)
- Javier Bardem is still defending Woody Allen against allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter: "Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn't been legally proven. Beyond that, it's just gossip."
- Untreated sewage and fertilizer runoff are endangering the seagrass that Florida's manatees eat, so wildlife officials are planning to feed them.
- A man won a Long Island lighthouse in a government auction and turned the landmark 19th century structure into an artist's retreat.
- U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch want to rename the sport because of creator J.K. Rowling's transphobic views.
- Edie Falco says she can't watch The Sopranos because of James Gandolfini's death, "People die and you move on, then you see them on screen, and it is too shocking."
- And we all want to be capybaras in the Yudu hot springs, which is said to be quite soothing:
Extra, Extra: What Would You Do With A Lighthouse?
Do you know the scoop? Comment below or Send us a Tip
Recent in Arts & Entertainment
Featured in Arts & Entertainment
This week on the season finale, Logan considered a merger, the siblings made their stand, and Tom made his move. Check out the Succession Power Rankings below.
Read More In: