- These people left NYC when COVID hit, their friends are still annoyed with them about it, and the New York Times is ON IT.
- The best avant-garde art being made right now is this Interview piece by Julia Fox about dating Kanye West.
- The nepotism is coming from inside the house: Eric Adams has tapped his brother to serve as a deputy NYPD commissioner.
- Sidney Poitier, the civil rights activist and Oscar-winning actor and director who starred in the likes of Lilies of the Field, A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and To Sir With Love, has died. He was 94.
- The New Yorker has a fun longread about the wild world of estate sales where the fever dreams of Antiques Roadshow aficionados thrive.
- Undeniably erotic headline of the day: "Mario Kart 9 Is Reportedly In Development, 'With a New Twist.'"
- ESPN makes a compelling argument that the port-a-potty is "an unsung hero for most outdoor sporting events in the U.S. If you trace the rise of big-time sports in America and the boom of the port-a-potty business over the past 50 years, it's like the two things are dancing together."
- Kate McKinnon is all hunched over in her Verizon ads, and Gawker is ON IT.
- A lot of people lost their shit last week over a humorous Times piece about marriage by Heather Havrilesky, because people don't know how to read critically.
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley will star in Wes Anderson's next movie, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More for Netflix.
- The first New Music Friday of 2022 turned out to be unexpectedly good, thanks to a ridiculously great new The Weeknd album, Dawn FM, which takes everything good about his last record's big budget '80s-influenced R&B sound and pumps the synths up even more (also, Jim Carrey plays a radio DJ). Also check out the full release of David Bowie's long-lost album Toy; "Farewell OK," a fun new single from Elvis Costello & The Imposters, and Gunna's DS4EVER, featuring Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, Chloë and more.
- And finally, squirrels are doing their part to clear the snow:
